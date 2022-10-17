HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,079,829,000 after buying an additional 966,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,022,132,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.45 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

