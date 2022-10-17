Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,208 by Analysts at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.48) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,030.29 ($12.45).

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 866.20 ($10.47) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,968.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 899.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 919.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 899 ($10.86) per share, with a total value of £16,496.65 ($19,933.12).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

