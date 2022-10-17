Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 56 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered Holcim from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Holcim from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Holcim Stock Performance

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. Holcim has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

