Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:HBM opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $415.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.51 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,887,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 455,358 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,269,629 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.