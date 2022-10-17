IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$2.10

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$2.40 to C$2.10 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.90.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 5.9 %

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$1.44 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$689.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$426.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

