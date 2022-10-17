IFG Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IFG Advisors LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $92.18 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.