Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Stock Up 8.0 %

Immix Biopharma stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. Immix Biopharma has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $8.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.