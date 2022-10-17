Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Lowered to $97.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Inari Medical Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $72.39 on Monday. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,076,265.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $561,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,769,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,076,265.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,192 shares of company stock worth $7,375,271. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after buying an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,930,000 after buying an additional 416,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Inari Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,689,000 after acquiring an additional 356,309 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,817,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

