Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,286 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $144,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $647,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $891,995.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,058 shares of company stock worth $350,236. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $80.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $93.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 55.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.