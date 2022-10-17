InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Noble Financial currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.25 target price on shares of InPlay Oil and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE IPO opened at C$3.05 on Friday. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$1.54 and a 1 year high of C$5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.52. The firm has a market cap of C$265.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil ( TSE:IPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$71.29 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.