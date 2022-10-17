Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at National Bank Financial

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ITRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Integra Resources from $6.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 18.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,384,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

