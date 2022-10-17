International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBM. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

IBM stock opened at $120.04 on Monday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $108.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

