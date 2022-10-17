International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 136 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.64) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 173.77 ($2.10).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 109.86 ($1.33) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 184.25 ($2.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.92.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

