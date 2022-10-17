International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Lowered to C$18.00

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of IPCO stock opened at C$11.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.76. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of C$6.13 and a 52 week high of C$16.07.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.