Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New $26,000 Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Hasbro by 118.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,962,000 after buying an additional 879,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $66.60 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.