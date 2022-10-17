Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New $26,000 Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Hasbro by 118.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,962,000 after buying an additional 879,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.
Hasbro Stock Performance
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
