Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New $34,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 155,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $31.17 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

