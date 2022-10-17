Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New $35,000 Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after purchasing an additional 142,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,507,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,362,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after buying an additional 302,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,754,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commercial Metals Stock Down 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $41.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.05. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.62%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

