Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New $41,000 Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $112.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.