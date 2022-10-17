Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV opened at $58.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.



