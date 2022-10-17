Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes $36,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Welltower by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Welltower by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

Shares of WELL opened at $57.84 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

