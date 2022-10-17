iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 237.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $207.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.