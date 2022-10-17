JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target to €10.00

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.10 ($11.33) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.63) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €16.70 ($17.04) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €14.20 ($14.49) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.60.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

