JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target to €146.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €160.00 ($163.27) to €146.00 ($148.98) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L’Air Liquide from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $32.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter worth $2,052,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

