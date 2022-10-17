JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target to €146.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €160.00 ($163.27) to €146.00 ($148.98) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L’Air Liquide from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.83.
L’Air Liquide Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $22.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $32.99.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
