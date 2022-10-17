JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target to €29.50

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.40 ($34.08) to €29.50 ($30.10) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Aperam from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aperam from €44.00 ($44.90) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aperam from €55.00 ($56.12) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21. Aperam has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Aperam had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 36.79%. Research analysts expect that Aperam will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

