JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target to €39.00

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €43.50 ($44.39) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AGESY. Societe Generale lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.74.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.