JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target to €50.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €53.00 ($54.08) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €44.80 ($45.71) to €47.30 ($48.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.08) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.55.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $66.79.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

