JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target to GBX 900

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HCXLF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,331 ($16.08) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Investec cut Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,137.80.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Price Performance

HCXLF opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.