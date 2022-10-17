JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 660

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $10.71 on Friday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

