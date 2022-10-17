JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Singapore Exchange Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.40. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $111.50.
Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.36%.
About Singapore Exchange
Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.
