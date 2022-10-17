JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 800

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2022

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Beazley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 789 ($9.53) in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $629.86.

Beazley Trading Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.