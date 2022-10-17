JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 800

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Beazley from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Beazley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 789 ($9.53) in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $629.86.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Trading Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.