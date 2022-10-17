JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 900

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.48) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,030.29 ($12.45).
Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 866.20 ($10.47) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 899.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 919.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.48. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11). The firm has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,968.64.
In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 899 ($10.86) per share, with a total value of £16,496.65 ($19,933.12).
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
