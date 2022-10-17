JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 2,900

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,931.40 ($35.42).

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,270 ($27.43) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,274.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,218.01. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £162.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

