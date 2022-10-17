JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target to GBX 640

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lancashire from GBX 434 ($5.24) to GBX 441 ($5.33) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.73) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $602.33.

Lancashire Price Performance

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

