Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,191 ($14.39) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 4,240 ($51.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,660 ($20.06) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JET opened at GBX 1,111.60 ($13.43) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,423.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,642.27. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,130 ($74.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -2.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.