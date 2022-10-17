KeyCorp Cuts AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $131.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.67.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $102.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 0.98. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $139.99.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.35 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AppFolio will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total value of $156,194.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $309,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AppFolio by 206.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 115.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

