Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,087 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,954,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,917,292,000 after acquiring an additional 496,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $112.27 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

