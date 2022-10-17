Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Downgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DZ Bank currently has €5.60 ($5.71) price objective on the stock.

KLKNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE from €13.80 ($14.08) to €13.10 ($13.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Klöckner & Co SE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €8.00 ($8.16) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

OTCMKTS KLKNF opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $12.70.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.