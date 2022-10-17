KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.85.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.37 on Thursday. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 487.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Research analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $225,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,515.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,060 shares of company stock worth $7,031,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 226,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 52,435 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter valued at $16,751,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KnowBe4 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

