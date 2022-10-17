Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $35.22 million and $9.89 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00269998 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00092374 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00066342 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002847 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,260,050 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

