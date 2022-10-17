Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

KR has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,958,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

