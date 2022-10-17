Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
KR has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.39.
Kroger Price Performance
Shares of KR stock opened at $43.16 on Monday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,958,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
