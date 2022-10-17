Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$34.58.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$27.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.33. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$51.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.36.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$66.37 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.4400003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 91.90%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

