L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 31.5% in September

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($163.27) to €146.00 ($148.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 11.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $32.99.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

