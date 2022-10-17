Lam Research (LRCX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.53 per share for the quarter. Lam Research has set its Q1 guidance at $8.75-10.25 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lam Research stock opened at $314.95 on Monday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $425.09 and a 200-day moving average of $453.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

