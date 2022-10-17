Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 7,622.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,475 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $60,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Shares of LVS opened at $35.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

