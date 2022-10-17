Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $287.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $302.00 to $287.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LII. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lennox International from $268.00 to $251.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.20.

NYSE LII opened at $214.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $334.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.28.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,570,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

