Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $218,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ LECO opened at $122.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.68. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

