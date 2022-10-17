Linde (NYSE:LIN) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $359.00.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $275.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.17. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

