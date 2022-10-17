Loop Capital Lowers News (NASDAQ:NWSA) to Hold

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on News to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie cut News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.27. News has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity at News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that News will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in News by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in News by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in News by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in News by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Company Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.