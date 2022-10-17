Loopring Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Loopring has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $347.65 million and approximately $24.59 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,407.93 or 0.27890889 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010893 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

