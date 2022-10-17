Lottery (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lottery (OTCMKTS:LTRCFGet Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Lottery Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS LTRCF opened at 2.90 on Thursday. Lottery has a fifty-two week low of 2.85 and a fifty-two week high of 2.90.

Lottery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

